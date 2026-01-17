Even a top predator starts small: T. rex was a late bloomer - Gallery It takes about 15 to 20 years for a human to reach adulthood - in the case of the gigantic Tyrannosaurus rex, it was probably two decades longer. Image: Christophe Gateau/dpa The T. rex probably spent a large part of its life competing with smaller predators for food. Image: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa Even a top predator starts small: T. rex was a late bloomer - Gallery It takes about 15 to 20 years for a human to reach adulthood - in the case of the gigantic Tyrannosaurus rex, it was probably two decades longer. Image: Christophe Gateau/dpa The T. rex probably spent a large part of its life competing with smaller predators for food. Image: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The ground shook with every step a T-Rex took - at least when it was fully grown. Until then, however, it probably took a surprisingly long time. That, too, had its advantages.

It takes around 15 to 20 years for a human to reach adulthood - in the case of the gigantic Tyrannosaurus rex, it was probably two decades longer.

A team has concluded from analyzing fossilized leg bones from 17 animals of different ages that the hunter was only fully grown at around 40. It probably spent a large part of its life competing with smaller predators for food.

Slow growth as an advantage?

Being a late bloomer may also have had advantages for the species, explains the team led by Holly Woodward Ballard from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater in the scientific journal "PeerJ". Over the course of its life, the tyrannosaurs could have occupied a variety of ecological niches, which reduced competition with smaller or larger conspecifics. "This could have been a factor that enabled them to dominate as apex predators at the end of the Cretaceous period," said co-author Jack Horner from Chapman University in Orange.

It was previously assumed that such a dinosaur usually stopped growing at around 25 years of age. However, these analyses included bones that probably did not come from tyrannosaurs at all, it is now said. When fully grown, a T-Rex could be twelve meters tall and weigh eight tons.