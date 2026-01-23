Taiwan plans to deliberately throttle mobile internet access for the first time as part of a major military exercise. According to government officials, mobile data connections in the northern and central parts of the island nation will be slowed down during two 30-minute tests next week. About 70 percent of the population lives in the affected areas.

HANDOUT – In this photo released by the Taiwan Military News Agency, Taiwan’s M60A3 Patton main battle tanks fire during the annual Han Kuang military exercises in Penghu County. Photo: Uncredited/Taiwan Military News Agency/Taiwan's Defense Ministry/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

Data-intensive services such as video calls or streaming could then be significantly restricted. Phone calls, text messages, emergency calls, and other essential services are expected to continue functioning. The goal is to test how the public can communicate in the event of a cyberattack or another serious crisis.

Exercise to Counter Attacks and Blockades

The 10-day “Han Kuang” military exercise began on Wednesday. According to local media reports, more than 20,000 soldiers are participating, including about 5,000 reservists. They are training to defend the island against a possible attack or blockade by China. The navy and coast guard are also practicing securing key sea lanes and escorting shipments of essential goods.

The exercises also include the use of drones and the defense against enemy drones. According to the Ministry of Defense, Taiwan is drawing on lessons learned from the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

China's New Patrols

The day before the event began, Taiwan reported that it had detected a total of 17 Chinese military aircraft, including drones, in the region. China considers Taiwan—which has been governed democratically for decades—to be part of its territory and does not rule out using military force to bring the island under its control.