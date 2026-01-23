I am Talks on the Strait of Hormuz End Without a Breakthrough

ARCHIVE – Tankers and cargo ships can be seen in the Gulf of Oman, along the shipping routes between the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa

Iran and Oman have concluded their talks on the Strait of Hormuz without reaching a breakthrough. Both countries have decided to continue the talks at both the political and technical levels “to reach a mutual understanding on ensuring the safety of shipping” in the strait, according to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.