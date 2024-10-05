Mating of tarantulas of the species Trinidad Chevron (Psalmopoeus cambridgei). IMAGO/Depositphotos

In the small town of La Junta in the USA, the mating season of the tarantulas native to the surrounding area becomes a spectacle every year. There is even a festival dedicated to the wolf and tarantulas - with bizarre program items.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you During tarantula mating season, spider lovers gather in the small town of La Junta in the US state of Colorado.

They go on a spider safari and compete in bizarre contests at the "Tarantula Fest".

Meanwhile, the male tarantulas run for their lives after the act so that they don't eat their beloved. Show more

In the US state of Colorado, there is a whiff of love in the air - the kind that makes your heart beat a little faster and the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end. Because it's mating season for the tarantulas that live here. The spectacle attracts hundreds of spider lovers to the small town of La Junta.

Scientists, spider enthusiasts and curious families from Colorado squeezed into buses just before dark last weekend to scour the arid plains of the region. Some used flashlights or car headlights to observe the spiders after sunset.

Back in the city, visitors indulged in the "Tarantula Festival" - for example in the form of competitions in which they could demonstrate their spider-like skills.

Who has the hairiest legs?

This year, a woman won the title for the hairiest legs. There was also a car parade in which vintage cars drove gigantic spider dummies on their roofs. The classic 1990 film "Arachnophobia" was shown in the historic Fox Theater.

Don't worry, it's just a dummy, tarantulas don't get that big after all. IMAGO/Depositphotos

For the inhabitants of La Junta, however, tarantulas are not the nightmarish creatures they often appear as on the silver screen. They are an important part of the local ecosystem and attract people from all over the country who might otherwise never have come to the community in south-eastern Colorado. Neighbors talked enthusiastically about all the out-of-towners they met during the spider festival's third year.

Among them was Nathan Villareal, a tarantula breeder from Santa Monica, California. He had heard about the mating season and knew straight away that it was a spectacle he couldn't miss. "We saw at least a dozen tarantulas on the street, and when we went back afterward, we saw a dozen more," Villareal said.

Dozens of tarantulas on the streets

Tarantulas of the "Colorado Brown" species are particularly prevalent in the La Junta area. They build their burrows in the largely undisturbed prairies of the Comanche National Grassland. In September and October, the males migrate to find the burrows of their female conspecifics, which are usually marked with a silky net.

The best time to observe them is an hour before dusk, when the heat of the day recedes. Here is a male Oklahoma Brown tarantula. IMAGO/Pond5 Images

It takes about seven years for male tarantulas to reach sexual maturity. Then they spend the rest of their lives searching for a mate, said Cara Shillington, a biology professor at Eastern Michigan University who studies spiders. Typically, they live about another year after reaching sexual maturity, she said. Females can live for 20 years or more.

Males run for their lives after the act

The males can grow up to around 13 centimetres long. They draw attention to themselves by drumming in front of a female's den. When the female of choice is ready to mate, she comes out. And just as quickly as it gets down to business, the male tries to get away again afterwards - so as not to end up as a supplier of nutrients for the usually somewhat larger female, which needs to be well fed in order to complete the pregnancy.

Tarantula venom is not considered particularly dangerous to humans, but can cause pain and irritation. Thomas Peipert/AP

Like many who attend "Tarantula Fest," Shillington is passionate about teaching others not to be afraid of tarantulas and other spiders. The tarantulas found in North America are usually rather docile.

When you encounter the animals, the fear tends to lie with them, says Shillington. "Tarantulas only bite out of fear." That's how the animals defend themselves. And if you don't put them in a situation where they think they have to bite, there is no reason to be afraid.

Many children who attend the festival in La Junta with their families learn that spiders are not as scary as they may seem. 13-year-old Roslyn Gonzales, for example, says she could hardly wait to set off in search of the animals.

For student Goran Shikak, who has several spider tattoos on his arm, the annual festival is an opportunity to celebrate tarantulas and share his enthusiasm for them with others. "They're beautiful creatures," said Shikak, who is studying arachnology, the science of arachnids, at the University of Colorado Denver. Observing the animals' behavior in the wild is a joy - and a rewarding experience.