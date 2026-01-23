Andrew Tate (39), known as a misogynistic influencer, and his brother Tristan Tate (38) have been arrested in the United States.

ARCHIVE – Andrew Tate (left) watches his brother Tristan Tate give a speech outside a police station in Voluntari, Romania. British prosecutors have confirmed for the first time that they have authorized 21 charges against the Tate brothers, who are known as misogynistic influencers. Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP/dpa

The arrest took place on Saturday in Miami in connection with a British police investigation into a series of alleged sex crimes, the Bedfordshire Police announced late Saturday night. The brothers are scheduled to appear in federal court in Miami next week, the U.S. news network CNN reported, citing law enforcement sources.

According to British police, the two men were taken into custody as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. The case involves allegations made by three victims.

Allegations from four additional victims

The British prosecution announced that it would file additional charges against the brothers based on allegations from four more victims. These include, among other things, “rape, organizing or facilitating human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, and offenses related to child pornography,” explained Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Special Crimes Division.

According to reports, the alleged crimes are said to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017. The public prosecutor’s office has stated that it has requested the extradition of the two men.

The Tate brothers were born in the United States but moved with their mother to Luton, north of London, after their parents’ divorce. They hold both U.S. and British citizenship. Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer, reached millions of teenagers and young men with misogynistic statements on social media. His brother Tristan assisted him in this.