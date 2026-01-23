Andrew Tate, an influencer known for his misogynistic views, and his brother Tristan have been arrested in Miami. British prosecutors have charged them with sex crimes and have requested the brothers' extradition.

Andrew (left) and Tristan Tate (left): The United Kingdom is seeking the extradition from the United States of the Tate brothers, who are known as misogynistic influencers.

Here's what it's all about Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami. The arrest is related to a British criminal case involving alleged sex crimes; a decision on extradition will be made at a later date.

The British prosecution intends to file additional charges. Among other things, it accuses the brothers of rape, human trafficking for sexual exploitation, and offenses related to child pornography.

The brothers deny all charges and point to the ongoing criminal proceedings in Romania. They are also denying the charges there and are expected to be extradited to the United Kingdom once those proceedings are concluded. Summary created with

Andrew Tate (39), known as a misogynistic influencer, and his brother Tristan Tate (38) have been arrested in the United States. The arrest took place on Saturday in Miami in connection with an investigation by British police into a series of alleged sexual offenses, according to a statement released overnight by the Bedfordshire Police.

The brothers are scheduled to appear before a federal court in Miami next week, according to a report by the U.S. news network CNN, citing law enforcement sources. According to British police, the two men were taken into custody as part of the ongoing criminal proceedings.

Further allegations against the brothers

According to earlier investigations, the case initially involved allegations made by three victims. The British prosecution has now announced that it will file additional charges against the brothers based on allegations from four more victims. These include, among other things, “rape, organizing or facilitating human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, and offenses related to child pornography,” explained Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Special Crimes Division.

According to reports, the alleged crimes are said to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017. The public prosecutor's office has stated that it has requested the extradition of the two men.

Further Proceedings in Romania

According to CNN, a lawyer for the brothers stated that the two were innocent and criticized the extradition request. Joseph McBride reportedly said that there is an agreement between the British and Romanian governments under which the United Kingdom would not request extradition as long as proceedings are still pending in Romania.

Andrew and Tristan Tate are also facing criminal charges in Romania, and they deny the allegations there as well. They are expected to be extradited to the United Kingdom once the proceedings there are concluded.

"No Place for Male Violence Against Women and Girls"

The Tate brothers were born in the U.S., but moved with their mother to Luton, north of London, after their parents’ divorce. They hold both U.S. and British citizenship. At one point, they lived primarily in Romania. Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer, reached millions of teenagers and young men with misogynistic statements on social media. His brother Tristan assisted him in this effort.

Bedfordshire Deputy Chief of Police Karena Thomas said, “There is no place for male violence against women and girls.” She added that the police will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reported incidents.