A cruise passenger wanted to cleverly avoid paying taxes and his gambling debts - and without further ado jumped into the harbor basin of San Juan on Puerto Rico. The rescue came promptly, as did the embarrassment.

A man jumped off the ship into the harbor basin with a backpack full of money.

He wanted to avoid customs and the gambling debts he had accumulated during the cruise.

Jet ski drivers brought the man to safety and he now has to answer to the authorities. Show more

Drama with a slapstick twist in San Juan: As various US media report, a passenger on the "Rhapsody of the Seas" jumped overboard in the port of San Juan on the last day of a Caribbean cruise - allegedly to save his cash from the tax authorities and his gambling debts from the shipping company.

Jet ski drivers pulled the man out of the harbor basin soaking wet. He was carrying 14,600 dollars (around 11,600 francs) in a rucksack - and had even higher casino gambling debts on board, around 16,700 dollars (around 13,300 francs). According to the criminal complaint, he simply did not want to declare the cash when entering Puerto Rico. However, the island state is part of the USA, and customs officials there are no more interested in water games than they are in tax tricks.

In addition to the wet coal, the man also had several forms of identification with him - including a US passport, a Puerto Rican birth certificate and a cruise ticket. The only thing he lost was his credibility. The police are investigating.

