Leads not only the life of a showgirl, but also that of a chart-topper: Taylor Swift. (archive picture) Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP/dpa

A new fan necklace by Taylor Swift is causing controversy: Some internet users* see it as an allusion to Nazi symbols, others emphasize the purely artistic reference to Swift's song "Opalite".

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Taylor Swift's new album "The Life of a Showgirl" is once again causing controversy - this time because of a necklace from her fan collection.

Some accuse Swift of sympathizing with National Socialism with the necklace.

Others see it merely as an allusion to a line from the song "Opalite". Show more

At the beginning of October, Taylor Swift released her twelfth studio album "The Life of a Showgirl". As blue News reported at the time, the release was not without criticism. Now the album is once again making headlines. In the course of the release, Swift also launched a range of new fan merchandise - including a necklace, which is now causing controversy. The singer has been accused of sympathizing with National Socialism with this piece of jewelry.

The necklace features eight lightning bolt-shaped symbols along the chain and an eight-pointed star with an opalite gemstone as a pendant. As reported by theTages-Anzeigernewspaper, some internet users see a striking resemblance between the lightning bolts and the double S-runes of the emblem of the National Socialist Schutzstaffel (SS).

Called it. The new MAGA hats just dropped.



“Leave it with me, I protect the family.”



The country-club nationalism dog whistle now comes in an Opalite necklace with “schutzstaffel-inspired” designs.⚡️ 🤮#Taylorswift pic.twitter.com/ZTJ1TBKXuO — cocaine barbie (@bil_samus) October 13, 2025

The combination of the shape of the lightning bolts and the number of eight triggered the accusation that the chain was a so-called "dog whistle". This refers to the use of coded or suggestive symbolism intended to appeal to a specific group - in this case neo-Nazis - without overt support being apparent.

Chain no longer available in the store

At the same time, the accusations are also rejected: Many voices emphasize that the lightning bolts are clearly different from the SS rune. Rather, the necklace is an allusion to a line of text from Swift's song "Opalite": It says: "You danced through lightning, sleepless in the onyx-black night. But now the sky is opal colored."

The necklace can no longer be found in the store. It is unclear whether it has been sold out or deliberately removed. So far, Swift and her team have not commented on the case.

Swift's political stance a recurring theme

Taylor Swift's political stance is a recurring topic of discussion. Although the singer has taken a clear stance against the Republicans in the past, photos of her together with supporters of Donald Trump have recently made the rounds.

Since her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, some fans have accused her of faking her commitment to the Democrats in order to avoid losing sympathy and revenue. Swift and Kelce spend a lot of time with Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, who is now considered Swift's close friend. Trump publicly thanked her for supporting his policies.

Trump thinks Swift is a "great person"

A photo showing Swift together with the podcasters from "Bussin' With The Boys" - who had invited Trump as a guest during the election campaign - recently caused additional discussion.

Trump also publicly congratulated Swift and Kelce on their engagement, calling Kelce a "great player" and Swift a "great person". In September last year, however, he declared on his Truth Social platform that he "hated Taylor Swift" after she announced her support for Kamala Harris.

Swift is also increasingly criticized for not commenting on the current political situation in the USA or on global developments - an accusation that is also reflected in the reception of her latest album.