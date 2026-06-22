Temperatures continue to rise, and in light of the heat warnings in Switzerland, teachers’ unions are calling for nationwide measures. In particular, they are demanding adjustments to school infrastructure and the introduction of clear procedures.

The Swiss Teachers’ Federation (LCH) is calling on the federal government to work with cantonal authorities to establish national, legally binding minimum standards and thresholds for heat protection in schools. These should define responsibilities, thresholds, and uniform procedures and be implemented in a manner that is binding at the cantonal level.

In a position paper, the LCH calls for a multi-stage heat protection plan. Up to an upper limit of 26 degrees indoors, classes could continue as normal. Above that, classes must be restricted, the schedule adjusted, and classes moved to cooler rooms. According to the association, classes must be suspended once temperatures reach 30 degrees.

This final measure is not easy to implement, as there is no longer a legal entitlement to heat-related school breaks in Switzerland.