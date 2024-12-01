Tech billionaire Elon Musk takes legal action against ChatGPT developers. (archive image) Keystone

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is once again taking legal action against ChatGPT developer OpenAI. As reported by CNBC, Musk's lawyers filed for an injunction against the company, which is one of the most valuable private tech companies in the world.

Friday's injunction provides, among other things, for OpenAI to be prevented from excluding its investors from financing competing companies. Musk was one of the co-founders of OpenAI in 2015. However, he left three years later.

The entrepreneur had already filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in March due to its commercial realignment. In the statement of claim, Musk argued that the company was founded as a non-profit organization. However, the developer of the chatbot ChatGPT is now a de facto for-profit subsidiary of the software company Microsoft.

"Apple has no idea"

In June, Musk reacted with fierce criticism to the announcement of a partnership between technology giant Apple and OpenAI. "Apple has no idea what happens when it entrusts your data to OpenAI," Musk wrote in the online service X at the time.

OpenAI was founded as a non-profit organization and was later converted into a for-profit company. It is currently seeking to become a "benefit corporation" - a non-profit for-profit company - which could attract more investment.

Global market leader in the field of AI

With the first version of its chatbot ChatGPT, released in 2022, OpenAI made generative AI technology accessible to a wide audience for the first time. OpenAI is now the global market leader in the field of AI under the leadership of its CEO Sam Altman.

Musk has repeatedly warned of the dangers of artificial intelligence and has even described AI as "our greatest existential threat". At the same time, the richest man in the world is investing heavily in artificial intelligence and has launched his own AI company, xAI.

