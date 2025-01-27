The Chinese company "DeepSeek" is sending the global stock markets into turmoil with a free AI. IMAGO/VCG

Excitement on stock markets around the world: a Chinese start-up is putting pressure on the shares of US tech companies with a free AI. There could be a crash.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Chinese start-up "DeepSeek" is making investors tremble.

The company has released a free AI that competes with ChatGPT and co.

Investors in US tech companies must be prepared for severe share price losses. Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

4.30 p.m. Growing popularity causes failures at DeepSeek While the Chinese start-up DeepSeek sent the prices of US tech stocks plummeting on the stock exchanges, the company itself had to contend with outages on its website. According to news agency Reuters, the reason for this is the rapidly growing demand for its own AI assistant, which is currently one of the most popular apps worldwide. According to its status page, the company has since resolved problems with its programming interface and the inability of users to log in to the website. Monday's outages were the company's longest in around 90 days and coincide with its soaring popularity.

3:35 p.m. Tech shares plummet As expected, the share prices of high-paying tech companies fall significantly. Chip manufacturer Nvidia loses 11.5 percent in the first few minutes after the start of trading, while US tech company Broadcom falls by over 11.3 percent. Microsoft (-3.7 percent) and the software company Palantir (-6 percent) also fell significantly. The tech index Nasdaq loses 3.5 percent, the S&P 500 drops more than 2 percent.

3.30 p.m. Trading begins Trading has now opened on Wall Street. Investors are expecting some significant price losses.

3.25 pm Stocks significantly lower in pre-market trading DeepSeek triggers panic on the US stock markets: The share prices of highly valued companies such as Nvidia and Alphabet fall, in some cases significantly, in pre-market trading. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 technology index fell by four percent. Shares in Nvidia were down by more than 5 percent on the alternative trading system Blue Ocean Show more

The reason for this is the AI model of the company DeepSeek. The Hong Kong-based company released the R1 chatbot last week. The open source model is currently topping the download charts in many app stores.

Chinese AI is available free of charge

What makes the tech giants sweat: R1 is free. The chatbot shows that China's AI technology is by no means years behind that of the US. US President Donald Trump claimed this just last week and announced a gigantic 500 billion dollar program to further expand the AI infrastructure.

The fact that China is unable to access the latest chips due to trade restrictions is apparently not an obstacle either. "DeepSeek" uses an open source model that requires less computing power. Despite slight disadvantages in terms of speed, the Chinese AI is said to achieve better results in certain areas, such as mathematics and physics, than its US counterparts.

Investors fear tech crash on the stock market

There are slight signs of panic on Wall Street in pre-market trading. Nvidia shares, for example, have fallen by 10 percent, reports the news agency Reuters. There is apparently great concern about a crash in tech stocks. Stock market values plummeted worldwide. Technology stocks were also under pressure on the Swiss stock exchange until midday

The fear of a downturn in the tech sector is not unjustified, say analysts. The dominance of major US players in the field of artificial intelligence does not appear to be as unrestricted as repeatedly claimed. The share prices of many companies are therefore overvalued.