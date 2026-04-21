Due to a technical problem, air traffic controllers are having to resort to a manual procedure. According to air traffic control Skyguide, this requires more time. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

Skyguide has reduced approach capacity at Zurich Airport by 30 percent from the start of operations on Wednesday as a precautionary measure. Air traffic control will provide information on the further course of events in the course of the morning.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Skyguide air traffic control reduced approach capacity at Zurich Airport by 30 percent from the start of operations on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

The reason: a technical problem at Skyguide's control center in Dübendorf is affecting the display of individual flights approaching Zurich.

Skyguide will provide information on the further course of events in the course of the morning. Show more

Due to a technical problem, skyguide air traffic control has reduced approach capacity at Zurich Airport by 30 percent from the start of operations on Wednesday as a precautionary measure. According to the airport, delays cannot therefore be ruled out.

There have been no cancellations so far due to the disruption, a spokeswoman for Zurich Airport told the Keystone-SDA news agency shortly before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Passengers would be informed of the status of their flights by their airlines. The spokeswoman added that capacity would be reduced anyway due to the bise.

According to Skyguide, the technical problem occurred at the control center in Dübendorf ZH. A system that supports air traffic controllers in guiding incoming aircraft was not reliably displaying aircraft with major delays, skyguide wrote on Wednesday night. Instead, the controllers would hand over the flights concerned using a tried-and-tested manual procedure. This takes more time. Safety is guaranteed at all times.

The air traffic control technicians are working to rectify the problem, according to the statement. Skyguide will provide further information on the progress of the situation this morning.