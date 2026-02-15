An underage driver accelerated to 250 km/h in precarious road conditions. IMAGO/Sven Simon (Symbolbild)

Several underage drivers have made the roads in the canton of Zurich unsafe. In one case, a 14- and 15-year-old drove a 500 hp car at 250 km/h on the highway in precarious road conditions. They were arrested.

At around 2.30 a.m., residents from Wangen near Dübendorf reported that a vehicle was driving up and down Haldenstrasse at significantly excessive speed, the Zurich cantonal police reported on Sunday. The police patrol saw the reported vehicle in Brüttisellen before it drove onto the A15 towards Uster.

At around 3.30 a.m., the search led the cantonal police back to Wangen, where they came across the wanted vehicle and four youths. The police arrested the Swiss nationals, aged between 13 and 15.

According to the investigation, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old teenager accelerated the vehicle with over 500 hp to around 250 km/h on the A15 and A1 motorways in wet conditions and below freezing temperatures. During the journey on Haldenstrasse reported by a local resident, they are said to have been traveling at around 100 km/h in the 50 km/h zone.

The young people will be reported to the juvenile prosecutor's office for speeding and for the theft of the vehicle.

17-year-old on the road in his parents' car

Around four hours earlier - at around 11 p.m. - a patrol of the cantonal police in Esslingen noticed a vehicle. The driver disregarded the request to stop, accelerated his vehicle sharply and fled in the direction of Egg, according to the report.

After a short search of the area, the abandoned vehicle was found in Egg. The 17-year-old driver turned himself in. He had previously stolen the vehicle from his parents. The teenager will be charged with gross violation of traffic regulations and obstruction of an official act by the juvenile prosecutor's office.