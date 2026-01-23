A Norwegian teenager has been found guilty in London of participating in a murder plot allegedly orchestrated by Iran. According to the court, the 19-year-old agreed last year to shoot someone in exchange for 25,000 euros.

It is still unclear who the intended victim was. According to reports, the client was the so-called Foxtrot Network from Sweden, which is ultimately believed to be backed by Iran.

The sentence in the case, which caused a major stir in the United Kingdom, will be announced at a later date. The Norwegian was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to commit murder, according to reports from the courtroom by the PA news agency. Some of the details of the plot that came to light were quite outlandish.

Several middlemen with aliases such as “Agent 47” and “Generals” are said to have been involved. The teenager was arrested shortly after entering the United Kingdom in March of last year. Prior to that, he had received cash and two firearms, again through a middleman. He is said to have sent selfies with the weapons to his girlfriend.