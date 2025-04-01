According to neuroscientists, heartbreak activates similar regions of the brain to drug withdrawal. Imago

A 15-year-old from Landshut, Germany, called the police in the middle of the night because he was scared after a break-up. The officers comforted him and brought him back home.

Lea Oetiker

A teenager from Landshut, Germany, called the police in the middle of the night after his girlfriend broke up with him.

The police comforted the 15-year-old and eventually drove him home.

There are many tips and tricks for getting over an ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend: Delete pictures, change the name on your cell phone, distract yourself with a city trip.

For a 15-year-old from Landshut, Germany, however, this seemed difficult. So, in desperation, he called the police at 1.35 am. His girlfriend had apparently broken up with him hours earlier, according to the report. He told the police that he was sitting on a park bench and was scared. This is what theTages-Anzeigerwrites. The police officers then comforted the teenager, put him in the back of their police car and drove him home.

According to neuroscientists, heartache activates similar regions of the brain as drug withdrawal. The reason for this is that the happiness hormones disappear and the stress hormones attack instead. With so much grief and anger, the left ventricle may also go haywire. Chest pain, shortness of breath and fainting are the most common symptoms. Also known as broken heart syndrome.