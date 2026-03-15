During an argument, a 13-year-old in Nice is said to have beaten his mother to death with a hammer. Archivbild: dpa

A 13-year-old calls the police - but the truth about his mother's death is only revealed after contradictory statements and a shocking confession.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 13-year-old alerts the police in Nice.

The boy claims that strangers shot at his mother in the apartment and seriously injured her.

During interrogation, the son became entangled in lies and finally confessed to killing his mother with a hammer. Show more

A 13-year-old boy in Nice in the south of France has confessed to killing his mother with a hammer during an argument. After his mother accused him of drinking alcohol, he punched and pushed her and then hit her on the head with a hammer, according to the public prosecutor's office.

The boy had initially called the police on Friday evening and said that unknown persons had shot at his mother in the apartment and seriously injured her. On arrival, the police found the lifeless 42-year-old and the bloodstained hammer. The 13-year-old became entangled in contradictions and finally confessed to the crime.

The boy, who had no previous criminal record, underwent a psychiatric examination, which concluded that his judgment was not impaired. A preliminary investigation into the murder of a relative was initiated and pre-trial detention was requested.