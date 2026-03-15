A 13-year-old boy in Nice in the south of France has confessed to killing his mother with a hammer during an argument. After his mother accused him of drinking alcohol, he punched and pushed her and then hit her on the head with a hammer, according to the public prosecutor's office.
The boy had initially called the police on Friday evening and said that unknown persons had shot at his mother in the apartment and seriously injured her. On arrival, the police found the lifeless 42-year-old and the bloodstained hammer. The 13-year-old became entangled in contradictions and finally confessed to the crime.
The boy, who had no previous criminal record, underwent a psychiatric examination, which concluded that his judgment was not impaired. A preliminary investigation into the murder of a relative was initiated and pre-trial detention was requested.