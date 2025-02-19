A butterfly of the species "Admiral" (symbolic image). In Brazil, a teenager died after injecting himself with butterfly remains. Silas Stein/dpa

In Brazil, a risky internet challenge led to the death of a 14-year-old boy who injected himself with a dangerous mixture. He injected himself with butterfly remains.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 14-year-old boy in Brazil died after injecting himself with a mixture of butterfly remains and water.

The incident is believed to be linked to a dangerous internet challenge and police are investigating.

Experts warn of the potential dangers of butterfly poisons and possible copycat attacks. Show more

A tragic incident in Brazil has made headlines: a 14-year-old boy died after injecting himself with a dangerous mixture of butterfly remains and water.

The incident occurred in the city of Vitória da Conquista when teenager Davi Nunes Moreira suddenly fell ill and had to be taken to hospital, reports Bild.de.

Davi initially claimed to have injured himself while playing. But when his condition worsened, he confessed to the doctors that he had injected himself with the liquid. A week later, he succumbed to the consequences of this act. Brazilian media suspect that toxins in the mixture led to septic shock.

⏯️ Polícia apura se garoto que injetou borboleta fazia desafio on-line



Davi Nunes Moreira, de 14 anos, morreu na Bahia de complicações após injetar na perna restos mortais de uma borboleta pic.twitter.com/ynsFryHJ1H — Metrópoles (@Metropoles) February 18, 2025

Dangerous internet challenge

There is speculation that Davi may have taken part in a dangerous internet challenge that may have led to his death. The syringe he used was found under his pillow by his father. The police have launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of his death.

Expert opinions on the toxicity of butterflies

Marcelo Duarte, director of the Zoological Museum of the University of São Paulo, explained that butterflies can be poisonous. He emphasized that the fluids in their bodies have not yet been extensively studied for their toxicity to humans. The monarch butterfly, for example, stores the poison of the milkweed, which makes it inedible for predators. Nevertheless, the amount is usually too small to pose a danger to humans.

Reactions in the social media

Davi's death has caused consternation on social media. Many users expressed their sadness and concern about the young generation's gullibility towards internet content. One user wrote: "This generation believes everything they see on the internet - rest in peace, his family must be suffering."

