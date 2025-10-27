A teenager has been attacked and injured by a crocodile in the tropical north of Australia. The 14-year-old was attacked by the reptile at the weekend while fishing in waist-deep water at Myall Beach in the state of Queensland, reported Sky News, citing the emergency services. The beach is located near the Cape Tribulation headland in the Daintree National Park, which is popular with tourists.
Jellyfish, crocodiles, snakes
The region is known for its breathtaking scenery - one of the oldest rainforests in the world meets the Great Barrier Reef here. But there are also many dangers, such as deadly jellyfish, saltwater crocodiles and poisonous snakes. The beaches in the region are considered some of the most dangerous in the world.
Eyewitnesses helped the teenager after the attack and took him to a nearby hostel for first aid. He was then flown to a hospital in Cairns, 140 kilometers to the south. According to reports, he suffered injuries to his leg and stomach, but these are not life-threatening.