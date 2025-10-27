ARCHIVE - A crocodile swims in the Adelaide River in the Northern Territory. A teenager has been attacked and injured by a crocodile in the tropical north of Australia. The attack occurred near Cape Tribulation, which is also popular with tourists. Photo: Carola Frentzen/dpa/Archive image Keystone

A 14-year-old boy was attacked by a crocodile while fishing in the Daintree National Park in northern Australia. The teenager was injured in the leg and stomach, but was rescued.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 14-year-old boy has been attacked by a crocodile while fishing at Myall Beach in Queensland, Australia, injuring his leg and stomach.

Eyewitnesses administered first aid before the teenager was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Cairns - his condition is stable.

The region around the Daintree National Park is considered particularly dangerous because of crocodiles, jellyfish and snakes, although it is very popular with tourists. Show more

A teenager has been attacked and injured by a crocodile in the tropical north of Australia. The 14-year-old was attacked by the reptile at the weekend while fishing in waist-deep water at Myall Beach in the state of Queensland, reported Sky News, citing the emergency services. The beach is located near the Cape Tribulation headland in the Daintree National Park, which is popular with tourists.

Jellyfish, crocodiles, snakes

The region is known for its breathtaking scenery - one of the oldest rainforests in the world meets the Great Barrier Reef here. But there are also many dangers, such as deadly jellyfish, saltwater crocodiles and poisonous snakes. The beaches in the region are considered some of the most dangerous in the world.

Eyewitnesses helped the teenager after the attack and took him to a nearby hostel for first aid. He was then flown to a hospital in Cairns, 140 kilometers to the south. According to reports, he suffered injuries to his leg and stomach, but these are not life-threatening.