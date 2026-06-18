A horse-drawn carriage ride in New York’s Central Park ended fatally for an 18-year-old Indian man. (File photo) Bild: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

For years, there has been debate in New York about banning horse-drawn carriages in Central Park. However, the rides remain popular with tourists. Now, a terrible accident has occurred.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Horse-drawn carriage rides in New York’s Central Park are especially popular with tourists.

Now a tragic accident has claimed the life of an 18-year-old Indian man.

The incident is likely to fuel calls to end horse-drawn carriage rides in Central Park. Animal rights activists, park administrators, and, increasingly, politicians have long been advocating for this. Show more

A teenager has died following an accident involving a horse-drawn carriage in New York’s Central Park. The 18-year-old from India had been visiting the city with his parents and younger brother, the New York Police Department reported. The family had booked one of the horse -d rawn carriage rides through the park in Manhattan that are popular with tourists.

When the coachman stepped out briefly to take a photo of the family, the horse bolted, dragging the carriage behind it. The mother was thrown from the carriage, and her 18-year-old son jumped after her to help her, the father told the *New York Times*. The teenager was seriously injured and died shortly afterward in a hospital. The other family members sustained minor injuries.

Horse-drawn carriage rides through Central Park have been around for about 150 years. They remain very popular with tourists. However, accidents occur time and again.

Animal rights activists have long called for the abolition of horse-drawn carriages; recently, an increasing number of politicians, as well as the park administration, have joined this call.