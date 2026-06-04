Two teenagers have been caught after 14 burglaries in car garages in the canton of Bern and other cantons. The youths were particularly targeting luxury cars. In two cases, they managed to get vehicles across the border and abroad.

Two teenagers were after expensive cars in the canton of Bern and elsewhere. The juvenile prosecutor's office has charged them with 14 burglaries. (symbolic image)

The two young people have partially confessed and are said to have stolen goods worth around 450,000 francs, as reported by the Office of the Juvenile Prosecutor of the Canton of Bern on Thursday.

The police stopped the two at the beginning of February 2026 in the course of an attempted break-in at a garage. In the course of the investigation, they were charged with a total of 14 burglaries, mainly in car garages.

Five of the burglaries were allegedly committed jointly. The incidents occurred between November 2025 and February 2026 in Wynigen BE, Meiringen BE, the Brügg BE region and in the cantons of Valais and Zug, among others. The damage to property is estimated at around CHF 90,000.