Haidilao - one of the largest Chinese restaurant chains with branches in numerous countries - mainly serves fondue chinoise, also known as hotpot. (theme picture) Image: Imago/VCG

An unappetizing video of two men in a fondue chinoise restaurant is causing a stir in China. The well-known restaurant chain is initially in the dark. Now the operators are worried about compensation.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A restaurant chain in China famous for its fondue chinoise wants to refund more than 4,000 customers after two teenagers peed in the broth.

A video of the incident, in which one of the men standing on the table relieves himself over the Chinese dish known as hotpot, made the rounds online this week. Show more

According to the restaurant operator Haidilao, which also has branches outside of China, and the police, the crime took place on February 24 in the eastern Chinese metropolis of Shanghai. According to the authorities, two 17-year-olds are suspects who are facing trial.

Days of investigation

In a letter of apology, the restaurant explained that it had discovered the video and thus the incident four days later on the internet. However, the time and place of the crime were initially unclear. It was therefore not until March 6 that the scene of the crime could be determined in a branch on the Bund in Shanghai, the promenade opposite the city's famous skyline.

According to the restaurant, it cleaned and disinfected all the pots and cutlery in the branch. 4109 people who ate there between the day of the crime and March 8 are now to receive their money back on presentation of the bill, as well as ten times the corresponding amount as compensation.