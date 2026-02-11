  1. Residential Customers
Proceedings in German-speaking Switzerland Teenagers send fake nude photos of classmates

Dominik Müller

11.2.2026

Secondary school students have crossed a legal boundary in their use of artificial intelligence.
Elisa Schu/dpa

Secondary school students manipulated pictures of their classmates and sent them on. Even minors can be prosecuted in Switzerland.

11.02.2026, 13:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Several pupils at a secondary school used AI to create and send naked pictures of their classmates.
  • The incident from last year is being investigated by the cantonal youth welfare office.
  • Legal experts point out that the production and distribution of such images - even if they are AI-generated - can constitute a serious criminal offense.
Several pupils at a secondary school in German-speaking Switzerland used artificial intelligence to create sexualized fake nude images of female classmates - without their consent. The manipulated images were then sent to other young people via Snapchat, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The incident took place last year, according to documents obtained by the newspaper. In order to protect the teenagers concerned, aged between 12 and 14, the exact location is not mentioned. The case has since landed at the cantonal youth prosecutor's office. Proceedings are underway.

Legal experts speak of a potentially serious criminal offense. "If nude images are produced secretly, i.e. without the consent of the person concerned, or sent to third parties, this can be a criminal offense," Martin Wyss, lawyer and research associate at the University of Zurich, is quoted as saying by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

Young people are also liable to prosecution

The situation is even more serious when minors are involved. "When it comes to images of under 18-year-olds, this can fall under the ban on the production and distribution of child pornography," says Wyss. It doesn't matter whether the image is real or was created using AI.

Young people can also be held responsible. In Switzerland, children over the age of ten are considered criminally liable. The ban on the production and distribution of such content therefore applies not only to adults, but also to schoolchildren.

