These students stopped the school bus when their driver suffered an asthma attack. WLOX via AP

While traveling at full speed, the driver of a school bus suffers an asthma attack and loses consciousness. But courageous pupils intervene at lightning speed and prevent something worse from happening.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Schoolchildren in the US state of Mississippi may have prevented a devastating accident with their courageous actions.

Their driver suffered an asthma attack while driving at full speed and lost consciousness.

Several students reacted in a matter of seconds, stopped the bus and treated the driver.

As a reward, they were honored and can now look forward to a visit to a restaurant. Show more

Schoolchildren in the US state of Mississippi reacted in a matter of seconds and may have prevented a devastating accident. They stopped their school bus on a four-lane highway when the driver suffered an asthma attack. This was reported by the AP news agency.

According to the report, the 46-year-old was still reaching for her medication, but it was already too late. She lost consciousness while driving at full speed. The 12-year-old sixth-grader Jackson Casnave was sitting directly behind the driver and immediately noticed that the bus was skidding. The pupil jumped up, took the wheel and told the others to call for help. "I didn't have time to process my feelings," Casnave said. "I just wanted to make sure no one got hurt."

"I just had to help"

Another sixth-grader, 12-year-old Darrius Clark, slammed on the brakes, and together they managed to steer the bus onto the median and put it into park.

Clark's 13-year-old sister Kayleigh ran from the back of the bus to the front and called 911. She later said she could barely hear the operator because so many students were screaming. "I was scared, but I just had to help," said Kayleigh Clark, an eighth-grade student.

Her 15-year-old classmate Destiny Cornelius also rushed over and noticed that Taylor was holding an inhaler. Cornelius administered the medication while 13-year-old sixth-grader McKenzy Finch supported Taylor's head.

Students allowed into the restaurant

Finch also picked up Taylor's ringing cell phone and notified the school district's transportation team about the incident. "I'm very grateful to my students," said Taylor, who has since made a full recovery. "They are the ones who saved my life and everyone else on that bus."

The students were finally honored at an event and can look forward to going to a restaurant together next week, where they can choose the restaurant themselves.

"What they did took courage," said Principal Dr. Melissa Saucier. "They didn't wait for someone to intervene, they took the initiative themselves, and that says a lot about their character."