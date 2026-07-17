According to government figures, a total of at least 38 people have been killed in recent days as a result of the latest U.S. attacks on Iran. More than 400 were injured, wrote Health Ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpur on X, referring to attacks in July.

The figures likely refer to civilians, as killed soldiers are usually listed separately. Furthermore, these figures, reported on Friday morning (CEST), likely do not yet include the casualties from the latest wave of U.S. attacks that took place overnight. Iranian media initially reported a total of eight deaths.