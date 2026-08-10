Shortly after the appointment of a new top security adviser, six military leaders have been replaced in Iran. The decrees regarding the new appointments were published in the evening (local time) on a Telegram channel that disseminates news from Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Iranian media reported the same news and showed images of a ceremony in which Khamenei, however, was not visible.

Given that U.S.-Israeli airstrikes—particularly at the start of the Iran War—had specifically targeted and killed military leaders in the country, the new appointments could bring a certain degree of order to the leadership. Furthermore, the appointments could be a sign that Tehran is shifting from a state of acute crisis toward the formalization and consolidation of its power structure.

Two names stand out

Two figures stand out in this regard: Ahmad Wahidi has been promoted to the rank of general and formally appointed commander-in-chief of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He had already been fulfilling this role since the killing of his predecessor. In addition, Hossein Taeb, a longtime intelligence official, has been appointed the new head of the paramilitary Basij militias.

In addition, Brigadier Generals Ali Abdollahi and Ali Asmai were appointed Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces and Commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Naval Forces, respectively. Two other appointments were for deputy positions.

Supreme Leader Has Not Appeared in Public for More Than Four Months

Just last Sunday, Khamenei had appointed former IRGC commander Mohsen Resai as the new chairman of Iran’s National Security Council. In the *New York Times*, Iran expert Hamidreza Azizi described the appointment as a move to counterbalance the influence of Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, who most recently served as chief negotiator in the talks with the U.S.

Since his appointment as the new Supreme Leader more than four months ago, Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public. Since then, there has been much speculation about his whereabouts and his health.