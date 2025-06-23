Pawel Durow has precise plans for what will happen to his estate. AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana

Pawel Durow may only be 40 years old, but he is already thinking about his estate. The Telegram founder wants all his children to inherit the same amount. The special thing about it: He has fathered more than 100 descendants.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Telegram founder Pawel Durow is one of the richest people in the world.

After his death, his fortune is to be divided among his children. Unusual: the super-rich fathered over 100 descendants - sperm donations make it possible.

The 40-year-old has now set out in his will what he wants to happen to his XXL fortune. Show more

Telegram has made Pawel Durow one of the richest people on the planet. Only 117 people have more wealth than the inventor of the popular messenger: a whopping 17.1 billion dollars. And the 40-year-old doesn't just want to profit from this alone.

In an interview with the French magazine "Le Point", the tech billionaire announced that his inheritance would be divided equally between his children. Apart from the enormous sum of money, this doesn't sound spectacular at first.

But what makes Durow's situation special: In addition to his six naturally conceived children, the Russian with a French passport also brought over 100 children into the world through sperm donation. This means that at least 106 people benefit from his XXL fortune according to his will. This leaves each of Durov's descendants with around 160 million dollars (130 million Swiss francs).

"They are all my children"

"I have decided that my children will have access to my assets after 30 years from today", explained the Telegram founder in the interview. He did not want to "make a distinction between my children": "They are all my children and they all have the same rights! I don't want them to tear each other apart after my death."

Despite the sudden wealth that awaits his children after Durov's death, he hopes that they will "live like normal people, build something for themselves, learn to trust themselves, be able to create something and not be dependent on a bank account".

With his first sperm donation, Durow once wanted to fulfill his friend's wish to have children. But the now billionaire didn't stop after that, which resulted in a proud number of offspring. "The clinic told me that more than 100 babies have been conceived this way in twelve countries," says the 40-year-old.

Despite his young age and healthy lifestyle, Pawel Durow wants to be prepared for all eventualities: "Those who defend freedom make many enemies, even in powerful countries. I want to protect my children, but also the company," he explained his motives. "I want Telegram to always remain true to the values I defend."