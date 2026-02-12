Since the beginning of February, the Bern cantonal police have noted a sharp increase in reports of fraudulent telephone calls. The reports concern the entire canton of Bern, with calls being made in Swiss German, German, French and English, according to a statement.
In the currently reported fraud attempts, the perpetrators always contact the victims by telephone and pretend to be representatives of the police, a public authority or a Swiss bank. As there are several groups of perpetrators, the subsequent procedures are different in each case.
In one case on February 3, the perpetrators posed as representatives of a federal authority. They claimed that the victim's bank account was about to be hacked. The victim then withdrew money several times and deposited it at a predetermined location. With this procedure, the perpetrators stole cash totaling around 127,000 francs.
In another case on February 7, a fraudster explained that there was a problem with the bank account and that it was necessary to download software. This software allows the perpetrator remote access to someone else's computer. After the victim had installed the software, she was asked to log into her bank's e-banking system. Using remote access, the perpetrators were then able to initiate several bank transfers totaling around CHF 61,000.
What the police recommend
Do not respond to telephone calls in which unknown persons ask you to install software, withdraw cash, make payments or hand over or deposit money, bank cards or valuables.
End such a phone call and report the suspicious call to the police.
Do not disclose passwords, financial information, bank account details or credit card numbers to strangers either on the phone or in person.
Never ask representatives of the police, authorities or banks for bank cards and/or PIN codes.