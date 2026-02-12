Time and again, people are falling victim to criminals on the phone. Symbolbild: Roland Weihrauch/dpa

The Bern cantonal police are warning of a sharp increase in telephone fraud attempts. In two cases, the perpetrators managed to steal a total of 188,000 francs.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since the beginning of February, the Bern cantonal police have recorded a sharp increase in fraudulent telephone calls in several languages.

The perpetrators pretend to be the police, authorities or banks and pretend to have hacked accounts in order to persuade victims to withdraw money or install software.

In two cases, the fraudsters stole around 127,000 francs through cash deposits and a further 61,000 francs through remote access and transfers. Show more

Since the beginning of February, the Bern cantonal police have noted a sharp increase in reports of fraudulent telephone calls. The reports concern the entire canton of Bern, with calls being made in Swiss German, German, French and English, according to a statement.

In the currently reported fraud attempts, the perpetrators always contact the victims by telephone and pretend to be representatives of the police, a public authority or a Swiss bank. As there are several groups of perpetrators, the subsequent procedures are different in each case.

In one case on February 3, the perpetrators posed as representatives of a federal authority. They claimed that the victim's bank account was about to be hacked. The victim then withdrew money several times and deposited it at a predetermined location. With this procedure, the perpetrators stole cash totaling around 127,000 francs.

In another case on February 7, a fraudster explained that there was a problem with the bank account and that it was necessary to download software. This software allows the perpetrator remote access to someone else's computer. After the victim had installed the software, she was asked to log into her bank's e-banking system. Using remote access, the perpetrators were then able to initiate several bank transfers totaling around CHF 61,000.