New heat records for the month of June were recorded on Sunday in Buchs, AG, and Delsberg, JU. A spokesperson for the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (Meteoschweiz) confirmed this in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

According to Meteoschweiz, more record-high temperatures are expected next week. (Featured image)

In Buchs, AG, the thermometer climbed to 36.1 degrees on Sunday. The previous record for June there was 35.9 degrees, as the spokesperson announced on Sunday.

A new high of 35.4 degrees was also reached in Delsberg, JU. According to Meteoschweiz, the previous record for June there was 35.0 degrees.

Due to approaching thunderclouds toward evening, no further temperature records were expected for Sunday, the statement added.

However, the heat will continue to drive temperatures to record highs in the coming days. Further records could be on the horizon, particularly toward the end of next week.