Temu and the Swiss SME Association aim to make it easier for small and medium-sized enterprises to enter the e-commerce market. The plan includes training sessions, practical examples, and closer collaboration. However, the partnership comes at a time when Temu is facing heavy international criticism.

The online retailer Temu and the Swiss SME Association plan to work together to break down barriers to entry into e-commerce. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about Temu and the Swiss SME Association are launching a joint program for online retail.

Swiss companies should be able to sell more easily through digital channels and reach new customer groups.

Temu is facing criticism on several fronts, including product safety, data protection, and low-cost direct imports. Summary created with

The Chinese online retail platform Temu and the Swiss SME Association (SKV) aim to support Swiss companies in entering the online retail market. To this end, the two partners have signed a memorandum of understanding.

The joint program is scheduled to run from 2026 to 2027. According to a press release issued on Friday, the program will include training sessions, the exchange of information, and case studies from Swiss companies that already sell online.

The goal is to lower the barriers to entry into e-commerce and to drive the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

According to Temu, the partnership is intended to make it easier for other small and medium-sized businesses to sell online and help them reach new customer groups. For consumers, Temu promises a wider selection of products and faster deliveries as a result.

According to its own figures, the SKV represents approximately 9,000 companies with a total of about 40,000 employees. In addition, the association reaches tens of thousands of entrepreneurs through its publications and regional business platforms.

Temu connects manufacturers and retailers directly with end customers. The e-commerce platform has been operating in Switzerland since May 2023 and opened its marketplace to local retailers in September 2025. Since then, Swiss companies have been able to sell their products directly through the platform.

Temu has recently faced criticism on several occasions internationally. Authorities and consumer protection organizations are investigating, among other things, whether the platform complies with all regulations regarding product safety, consumer protection, and data protection. In addition, retailers are criticizing the competitive pressure caused by very low-cost direct imports from China. Temu rejects the allegations and points to measures it has taken to comply with legal requirements.