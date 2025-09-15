The controversial platform Temu is shaking up the online market. Hannes P Albert/dpa

The Chinese shopping app Temu is now opening its platform to providers from Switzerland. But the start is proving bumpy: Brack, one of the biggest online retailers, has already said no.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Temu wants to use the "Local to Local" model to gain a foothold in Switzerland and integrate local retailers.

Brack refuses to cooperate, but experts are not surprised.

Temu is struggling with its reputation as a low-cost platform and regulatory changes to customs. Show more

The Chinese online platform Temu, known for its rock-bottom prices and bulk imports, is trying to change its image in Switzerland. As theNZZreports, Temu is launching an offer today (Monday) that not only delivers goods from China, but also allows Swiss retailers to sell their products via the app. The model is called "Local to Local" and is intended to offer shorter delivery times and more choice.

The ambitions are high: four out of five orders in Europe are to come from local suppliers in the long term. But there is headwind right from the start. Brack Alltron, one of the largest Swiss online retailers with a turnover of over one billion Swiss francs, has clearly rejected any cooperation. "A collaboration with a marketplace provider does not fit in with our strategic direction," the company announced.

Temu is not the top dog in Switzerland

For e-commerce expert David Morant from consulting firm Carpathia, the rejection comes as no surprise: "It was somewhat naive of Temu to believe that they could get a company like Brack on board," he told the NZZ. Nevertheless, the move was understandable. After starting out with low-cost products, Temu now wants to offer higher-quality goods to challenge Amazon and Galaxus.

However, Temu is still a long way from achieving such greatness. According to Carpathia, the platform generated sales of around 700 million Swiss francs in Switzerland last year - less than Amazon (900 million) and far behind Galaxus (3.2 billion). Morant also expects growth to slow down. And he doubts whether Swiss retailers will want to use Temu: "The risk of a loss of reputation is real."

Another reason for the change in strategy is stricter customs regulations. Temu currently sends thousands and thousands of small parcels from China every day, often packaged in such a way that they remain below the exemption limit. But these loopholes are being closed: Donald Trump has already abolished the regulation in the USA, while new duties are being imposed in the EU and Switzerland. Local retailers and warehouses should help to get the costs under control.

According to Temu, it is already working with the "local to local" approach in more than 30 countries, including Germany, Italy and the USA. Although Swiss Post is involved in parcel processing in Switzerland, there is no direct agreement. Temu consignments are handled by the Swiss Post joint venture Asendia.

Whether Temu will be successful with its strategy remains to be seen. This is because more expensive local products could negate the price advantage that the platform has enjoyed to date - and therefore what has made it great.