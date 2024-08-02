  1. Residential Customers
Vacation traffic Ten and eight kilometers of traffic jam at the Gotthard

2.8.2024 - 13:37

A traffic jam in front of the south portal of the Gotthard road tunnel.
Traffic on the A2 today exceeded the capacity of the Gotthard road tunnel. Both northbound and southbound. Shortly before 1 p.m., the traffic jam in front of the south portal in Leventina reached a length of ten kilometers.

As the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS) reported on X, this meant that motorists had to wait around one hour and 40 minutes before they could enter the tunnel in Airolo TI.

The traffic jam at the north portal in Göschenen UR was slightly shorter. There, the traffic jam was eight kilometers long. According to the TCS, the waiting time was around one hour and 20 minutes.

Traffic jams in front of the Gotthard road tunnel are part of everyday life during the summer vacation period. The reason for this is that there is only one lane per direction of travel in the 17-kilometre-long tube and the volume of traffic is often high.

