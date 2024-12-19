The allegedly oldest stone with the Ten Commandments on it was sold at an auction in New York. An anonymous buyer spent more than 4.5 million Swiss francs on it.

An anonymous buyer purchased the stone tablet with the Ten Commandments at auction for more than 5 million US dollars, the equivalent of over 4.5 million Swiss francs.

The traditional auction house Sotheby's in New York auctioned off a stone tablet with the Ten Commandments for more than 5 million US dollars, or 4.5 million Swiss francs, on Wednesday.

According to the auction house, the 52-kilogram tablet is said to date from between 300 and 800 AD and is written in an early Hebrew script.

The tablet was found in 1913 during the construction of a railroad line in southern Israel and was then used as a doorstep for a house. No one recognized the value of the find.

However, experts doubted its authenticity and origin before the tablet was sold. You can find out the whole story about the Ten Commandments tablet in the video.

