Anyone traveling south needed a lot of patience as early as Saturday morning. Shortly before 6:00 a.m., traffic backed up for ten kilometers in front of the northern entrance to the Gotthard Tunnel.

Traffic is backed up again this Saturday in front of the north portal of the Gotthard Tunnel. (File photo)

Road Traffic Ten-kilometer traffic jam in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel

The 10-kilometer traffic jam resulted in a wait time of one hour and 40 minutes, according to a statement on the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) website.

As a result, traffic backed up in several sections of the A2 highway between Erstfeld and Göschenen in the canton of Uri. The TCS advised travelers heading south to take the alternate route via the A13 through the San Bernardino Tunnel.

Saturday is considered the peak travel day for trips to summer vacation destinations. That’s why traffic jams on these days are generally longer than on other days. Last Saturday, traffic backed up for up to 20 kilometers in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel.