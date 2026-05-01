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Patience required at the Gotthard Ten kilometers of traffic jam in front of the north portal on 1 May

SDA

1.5.2026 - 11:10

On Labor Day, vehicles were jammed for up to ten kilometers between Erstfeld and Göschenen. (archive picture)
On Labor Day, vehicles were jammed for up to ten kilometers between Erstfeld and Göschenen. (archive picture)
Keystone

On the A2 in front of the Gotthard north portal, traffic backed up to ten kilometers on Friday morning. Drivers can expect waiting times of up to 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Keystone-SDA

01.05.2026, 11:10

01.05.2026, 11:51

A traffic jam ten kilometers long formed on the A2 freeway in front of the Gotthard north portal in the southbound direction shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday morning. This corresponds to a waiting time of up to 1 hour and 40 minutes, as reported by the TCS on Platform X.

The traffic jam on the A2 highway between Erstfeld and Göschenen was caused by traffic congestion. The A13 via San Bernardino and the Gotthard Pass road are recommended as detours.

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