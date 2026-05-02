The accident occurred during a christening ceremony for an aircraft belonging to the tourism company TUI. dpa (Symbolbild)

Dramatic scenes at an aircraft christening ceremony in Greece: A collapsing staircase sweeps away several members of the press, three of whom are taken to hospital with injuries.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three members of the press have been injured in an accident during an aircraft christening in Greece.

According to local media reports, around ten people fell from a maintenance staircase.

All those injured are out of danger. Show more

Three people have been injured in an accident involving a maintenance staircase at an airport near the western Greek port city of Patras, according to local media reports. The incident on May 1 occurred during a ceremony to christen an airplane of the tourism company Tui with the name "Patras". The company confirmed that it was one of its aircraft.

According to local media reports, a journalist, a photographer and a cameraman suffered injuries. They were among the many members of the press who had climbed the stairs to document the christening of the aircraft. According to information from dpa, the staircase, which was an additional maintenance staircase away from the aircraft for media representatives, gave way for unknown reasons. According to reports, around ten people fell to the ground.

Injured people out of danger

A video published on the "Patras Zeitung" news portal shows several people walking up the gangway when suddenly something in the background apparently collapses. From that moment on, the footage is blurred. Suddenly, several people are lying on the floor. There is great commotion, people rush over.

According to the reports, the emergency services were alerted immediately and the injured were taken to hospital. All of them are out of danger. An investigation into the causes of the accident has already been launched, as reported by the newspaper "Kathimerini".