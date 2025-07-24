The apartments in Lucerne are not going anywhere. sda

From 1400 to 2600 francs - following the total renovation of the "Cervelatpalast" in Lucerne, rents have almost doubled. So rental apartments simply remain empty.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a total renovation, the apartments in Lucerne's "Cervelatpalast" cost up to 82 percent more, leading to clear criticism of the rental price trend.

The Zurich Investment Foundation considers the rental trend to be "pleasing", although 20 of the 40 apartments were still vacant as of July 1.

Competing properties in Lucerne are offering similar apartments at significantly lower prices, which is putting additional pressure on the local housing market. Show more

Just a few years ago, a family paid just CHF 1,400 for a 3.5-room apartment in the striking building on Bundesplatz in Lucerne. Today, the same apartment costs a whopping CHF 2,600 after a total renovation - an increase of a whopping 82 percent.

No wonder that many Lucerne residents are frowning in disbelief at the new rental prices, as the "Luzerner Zeitung" writes.

The newly renovated buildings on Bundesplatz - popularly known as the "Cervelatpalast" - have been ready for occupancy since July 1. But what should sound like a successful project is turning out to be a tough letting process, at least in part. According to the project website, 20 of the 40 apartments are still vacant and three more are reserved.

The 3.5-room apartments with around 73 square meters seem particularly difficult to let - there are even offers for 2,500 francs on the second floor. In the exclusive penthouse apartments for over 3,000 francs, the majority are still available.

"The lettings are very pleasing"

The Zurich Investment Foundation, owner of the property, remains calm. "The rentals are very pleasing," it emphasizes to the "Luzerner Zeitung". They see no reason for special enticements such as a free month's rent. Everything is going according to plan.

But not everyone shares this view. Daniel Gähwiler from the Lucerne Tenants' Association takes a more sober view: "The prices are simply very high for what you are ultimately being offered," he is quoted as saying in the report.

He is not surprised that the owner is nevertheless keeping his cool: "In the end, these apartments will also be rented out - we've already seen that with the Reussinsel."

Similar apartment, lower price

In fact, demand for housing in Lucerne remains high. Nevertheless, there is plenty of competition. Similar apartments are currently available in renovated buildings such as Hirschmattstrasse 1 or Hirschengraben 7 - for significantly less money. A comparable 3.5-room apartment there costs between 2060 and 2350 francs.

This puts additional pressure on the Lucerne housing market: It is also becoming increasingly tight in former alternative municipalities such as Kriens. "The situation there is now similarly problematic," says Gähwiler.

Whether the "Cervelatpalast" will ultimately turn out to be a residential gem or a monument to overpriced rents remains to be seen. Until then, patience is the order of the day - and digging deep into your pockets.