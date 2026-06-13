Where on weekdays employees rush into glass office towers, this Saturday afternoon more than 10,000 people are transforming downtown Seoul into a sea of color. At the Seoul Queer Culture Festival, they are demonstrating with rainbow flags and protest banners for the rights of the LGBTQ community.

The South Korean version of the Pride parades has been taking place in the capital, Seoul, since 2000. During the first parade in 2000, only a few dozen people attended. Now there are thousands.

“South Korea is still very conservative,” says a student

Under the blazing June sun at 30 degrees, the mood is visibly exuberant: on a stage, a group of performers dances in drag costumes, while at dozens of booths, civil society organizations showcase their work. Free HIV tests are also being distributed, and merchandise is being sold.

“I came today because I’m gay and wanted to experience a Pride event for the first time,” says a 19-year-old Korean man who introduces himself by his English nickname, David. “South Korea is still very conservative,” says the university student.

During his school years, his classmates were openly homophobic; it wasn’t until college that he encountered a supportive environment.

Even though South Korea is considered a true pioneer in pop culture, it remains very traditional in social discourse regarding gay, lesbian, and transgender issues and feels quite different from most EU countries.

Opponents of LGBTQ+ rights speak of sin or a tool of communism

Just how polarized South Korean society is on the issue of sexual minorities is also evident this Saturday. Just a few hundred meters from the Pride parade, a counter-demonstration organized by Christian groups is taking place—as it does every year.

Over 10,000 demonstrators have gathered in front of City Hall, where they are singing hymns to promote a “healthy Korea.” In the eyes of the counter-demonstrators, homosexuality is a sin.

According to a 2020 OECD study, South Korea ranks among the lowest, alongside Japan and Turkey, in terms of legal equality for LGBTQ individuals. And little is likely to have changed since then.

An anti-discrimination law has been blocked for decades

Koreans in same-sex relationships and transgender individuals continue to fight for a comprehensive anti-discrimination law that legally protects sexual minorities. A corresponding bill has been blocked in the South Korean National Assembly for about 20 years.

No president has yet dared to pursue the initiative—either out of conviction or out of fear of losing conservative Christian votes.

Ahn Chang Ho, head of South Korea’s National Human Rights Commission, also opposes a comprehensive anti-discrimination law, arguing that it could restrict freedom of speech.

In the past, the former judge, who was appointed in 2024 by conservative ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, has repeatedly drawn attention for homophobic statements. For example, he described homosexuality as a “central instrument for a communist revolution.”

German Embassy stands in solidarity with the LGBT community

South Korea’s LGBTQ community, however, is receiving support from a total of 20 predominantly European diplomatic missions, which published a joint statement of solidarity on Friday.

“We are firmly convinced that a strong commitment to combating discrimination will strengthen national resilience while simultaneously advancing social cohesion and economic development,” reads the statement, which was also signed by the German Embassy.

It is notable that the U.S. Embassy did not join the statement. Unlike in previous years, the U.S. diplomatic mission did not participate in the event this time.