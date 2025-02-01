People demonstrate in various cities against cooperation between the CDU/CSU and the AfD. Bild: dpa

Following the vote by the CDU/CSU and AfD in the Bundestag, tens of thousands take to the streets across Germany. The protest is set to continue on Sunday. An ex-CDU member is expected to speak.

Following the joint vote by the CDU/CSU and AfD in the Bundestag, tens of thousands took to the streets to demand diversity and a clear line to the right. According to the police, 14,000 people took part in a demonstration in Essen alone, while in Hamburg the organizers spoke of 80,000 people. In many places, the protest was specifically directed against the Union's candidate for chancellor in the Bundestag elections, Friedrich Merz (CDU).

"SCHmerz lass nach" was written on a banner in Cologne, others had crossed out the "C" of "CDU" or demanded "No Merz from March". One participant carried a sign that read: "Fritz listen to Mutti!". Former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), who was sometimes called "Mutti" during her time in government, had criticized Merz for voting with the AfD.

Proposal with AfD as the trigger

The demonstrations were triggered by the fact that the CDU and CSU pushed through a motion to tighten migration policy in the Bundestag on Wednesday with the help of the AfD. For the first time, the AfD secured a majority in the plenary. However, a bill introduced by the CDU/CSU to limit migration failed on Friday.

Under the slogan "Firewall instead of arsonists", thousands also took to the streets in Leipzig to demonstrate against the migration policy of the CDU/CSU and AfD. Co-organizer Bente Stork said in the direction of the CDU/CSU and Merz: "Anyone who cooperates with fascists must expect our resistance." It is now up to everyone to be the firewall and prevent history from repeating itself, added Irena Rudolph-Kokot from the action network "Leipzig nimmt Platz". "We must prevent authoritarianism from abolishing democracy in our country too."

Ex-CDU member Friedman expected at demonstration

Demonstrations also took place in other cities, including Karlsruhe, Stuttgart, Braunschweig, Würzburg, Augsburg and Bremen. The protest is set to continue in many places on Sunday, for example in Berlin. Publicist Michel Friedman is also expected to speak at the demonstration there. He left the party in protest at the CDU/CSU's vote with the AfD.

Elsewhere, the protest on Saturday was directly directed against the AfD. For example, a demonstration against an AfD election campaign event in Neu-Isenburg in southern Hesse attracted far more people than initially assumed. Officials spoke of around 9000 demonstrators. According to a police spokeswoman, participants attempted to set fire to two police vehicles in the afternoon, damaging one of them.