Tens of thousands demonstrate against the government in Prague - Gallery Demonstrators hold a banner with a stylized kiss between US President Trump and Russian President Putin at a rally organized by the "One Million Moments for Democracy" alliance. Image: dpa Tens of thousands of people take part in the rally under the slogan "We will not let the future be stolen from us. Image: dpa Many Czech flags can be seen. Image: dpa Tens of thousands demonstrate against the government in Prague - Gallery Demonstrators hold a banner with a stylized kiss between US President Trump and Russian President Putin at a rally organized by the "One Million Moments for Democracy" alliance. Image: dpa Tens of thousands of people take part in the rally under the slogan "We will not let the future be stolen from us. Image: dpa Many Czech flags can be seen. Image: dpa

Many young people are protesting in Prague with flags and banners. What the "One Million Moments for Democracy" movement accuses the right-wing government of billionaire Andrej Babis of.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Prague against the government of right-wing populist and billionaire Andrej Babis.

The organizers spoke of up to 250,000 participants.

The demonstration was directed against the cabinet's authoritarian tendencies and the government's anti-European course. Show more

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Prague against the government of right-wing populist and billionaire Andrej Babis. They responded to a call from the "One Million Moments for Democracy" alliance. Its founder Mikulas Minar accused the cabinet of showing authoritarian tendencies and wanting to turn the country to the east.

"The frost comes from the Kremlin and runs down our backs, but we are still warm because we are many," said the 33-year-old Minar. The fact that the government had won the most recent parliamentary election did not give it the right to abuse its power.

Mass protests in Prague against Babiš’s government



Organizers expect around 400,000 people to take part in the demonstrations.



People took to the streets with the slogan “We will not let our future be stolen.” The protest is directed against democratic backsliding and the… pic.twitter.com/fOdmUHtuTo — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 21, 2026

Other points of criticism included the recent cuts in defense spending and planned changes to the funding of public media. The organizers spoke of up to 250,000 participants who gathered in a large park on the Letna Plain high above the Vltava River.

The demonstrators held up numerous Czech and Ukrainian flags as well as the European flag. A painted picture depicted US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin kissing in a stylized manner. A large number of police and emergency services were on site. There were traffic obstructions.

Babis cooperates with Orban

Babis has been in government since mid-December in a coalition with two parties on the right of the political spectrum, the motorists' party Motorists for themselves and the ultra-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD). Just a few weeks ago, the government majority in parliament refused to waive his immunity as a member of parliament.

The 71-year-old was threatened with a court case for alleged subsidy fraud. His ANO party works together with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz, among others, in the "Patriots for Europe" group in the EU Parliament.