Young mechanical engineers are currently finding it difficult to find a job. The reason is the tense situation in the industry. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Other technical graduates are also feeling the effects of the increased competition on the job market. (archive image) Image: Keystone Despite many rejections, career starters should not give up hope. Because they are not alone. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

Until recently, mechanical engineers were virtually guaranteed a job. This is now a thing of the past. Even with a top degree and practical experience, many prospective engineers in Switzerland are currently finding it difficult to find a job.

ETH graduates in mechanical engineering are struggling to find a job.

Unemployment in the sector is significantly higher than last year.

Trump tariffs could jeopardize up to 15,000 jobs in the industry. Show more

Michèle Strzelecki has actually done everything right: at the age of 25, she has a Master's degree in mechanical engineering from the renowned Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH). During her studies, she worked, was involved in the ETH's women's promotion program and completed internships at a bank and a German car manufacturer.

She thought ahead and applied for jobs five months before submitting her Master's thesis. And yet, more than six months later, she is still without a job offer.

"I applied to very different companies in the Zurich, Zug and Lucerne area," she told the news agency AWP. She wasn't even invited to the first interview at most of them. So she sold croissants for the time being.

Roman, who does not want to be called by his full name, had a similar experience. The 27-year-old started looking for a job in the fall of 2024. He also gained work experience at an industrial group during his mechanical engineering studies at ETH - and usually received a rejection straight away. Reason: too little work experience.

Trump slows down the job market

"I thought we had a shortage of skilled workers in Switzerland," says the Zurich native. "This was drummed into us from day one at university." Other graduates in STEM subjects (mathematics, information technology, natural sciences and technology) are currently noticing that this has changed.

Unemployment in this field has increased over the last two years, as figures from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) show. Specifically, the monthly average in mechanical engineering this year is over a third higher than in the previous year.

This can be explained by the current employment situation. "The labor market is currently in a lean phase," says KOF economist Michael Siegenthaler on request.

In July, the employment outlook calculated by the economic research institute reached its lowest level since the beginning of 2021. The tariff measures subsequently announced by US President Donald Trump are now further diminishing job opportunities.

Over ten thousand jobs affected

The machinery, electrical, precision and watchmaking industries are suffering the most from the new tariffs. According to Siegenthaler, up to 15,000 jobs are at risk across Switzerland.

If the tariffs remain in place in the long term, not only will recruitment freezes be expected, but also redundancies. In the worst-case scenario, a similar number of jobs could be affected by short-time working in the short term.

Swiss industrial companies had actually hoped for an upturn in momentum this year. After all, the sector has been suffering from the weak global economy and the strong franc for some time now.

"These challenges are also reflected in the rather subdued employment prospects of industrial companies since the beginning of 2024," says Philipp Kleiser from the Office of Labor of the Canton of Zurich. The situation for career starters has become more difficult, but young adults with a university degree in the STEM sector are still looking for a new job for less time than the average.

Swissmem remains confident

Whether the industry recovers now depends on how EU countries such as Germany develop with their tariff rates. After all, these are important trading partners for Switzerland.

However, Swissmem, the industry association of the Swiss tech industry, is not worried about well-trained specialists: "Graduates with a technical education are in demand, even in the current situation." They have skills that are needed in all sectors.

Michèle and Roman also found a job after months of searching. Their tip for other job seekers: apply widely and don't give up.

It is also a small consolation to know that you are not alone. Because as Michèle's professor told her: "It's the stupidest time to finish your studies."