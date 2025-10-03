Tens of thousands of people celebrate "nerd culture" in Bern - Gallery At Herofest in Bern, gaming enthusiasts from all over Switzerland can try out new games. Image: Keystone For many gamers, the SwitzerLAN at Herofest is an annual highlight. Image: Keystone Tens of thousands of people celebrate "nerd culture" in Bern - Gallery At Herofest in Bern, gaming enthusiasts from all over Switzerland can try out new games. Image: Keystone For many gamers, the SwitzerLAN at Herofest is an annual highlight. Image: Keystone

The seventh edition of HeroFest opened in Bern on Friday afternoon. Over 20,000 visitors are expected to attend until Sunday. Prominent figures from the e-sports scene will also be in attendance.

Shortly before 2 p.m., everything is ready: the retro game consoles in the exhibition hall, the axe-throwing stand at the medieval market, the hot dogs at the gourmet stand and the Pokémon plush toys in the fantasy section. The HeroFest can begin.

The three-day festival "for gaming and nerd culture" takes place as usual on the Bernexpo site. This year, the event will be held in a new festival hall, which offers an additional 8,000 square meters of space. For the first time, a medieval market will also be held in the inner courtyard, where dragons, druids and orcs will come together. There will also be live music, various food stalls and a tournament for self-built robots.

Last year, around 25,000 game fans made the pilgrimage to the Swiss capital to try out new games, buy collectables or dress up as characters from games or films. Compared to Fantasy Basel, the industry leader, which attracted 97,000 visitors this year, the festival remains relatively manageable.

"We hope to attract at least the same number of visitors as last year," said Bernexpo spokesperson Adrian Erni on a media tour on Friday. Herofest aims to score points with a particularly diverse range of events.

From hardcore gamers to board game fans

"For many gamers, the event is the highlight of the year," added organizer Luca Hartmann from MYI, who is a passionate gamer himself. Since the first edition in 2018, the HeroFest has grown every year and attracts a broad target group, from hardcore gamers to cosplay fans and board game nerds. "You see everything from three-year-olds to septuagenarians."

The SwitzerLAN is particularly popular among gamers, with around 2,500 players competing against each other for 72 hours. They even spend the night in a hall on site - if they sleep at all.

According to Bernexpo, most of the hotels in the area are also fully booked this weekend - mainly because of the cosplayers from abroad. However, most of the guests come from Switzerland.

Dressing up and shopping in the foreground

Emily and Daniel, for example, have traveled from Solothurn. For the 19-year-old and the 28-year-old, this is their first time at HeroFest. However, they have often been to other fantasy fairs - Emily has even been going since she was eight years old. What attracts them is the combination of their shared hobby and the sense of community that the event creates.

"We look forward to the shopping the most," they say as if from the same mouth. By that they mean browsing for jewelry, posters and other "nerdy stuff". Their passion is Asian and especially Japanese culture, which is reflected in their clothes. In keeping with this, they start with a fried chicken from the Korean stand.

However, Herofest is not only important for gamers and fantasy fans, but also for various companies that attract visitors with interactive stands. "For the companies, it is an opportunity to reach the young target group," explains organizer Hartmann, referring to the stands of the Aargau cantonal police, Coop and Ovomaltine, among others.

Learning from the professionals

Finally, visitors to the HeroFest can also meet one or two "celebrities" from the e-sports scene. Among them are Noah Rey aka "Noahreyli", one of the best Fortnite players in Switzerland, Basel e-sports presenter Salome Gschwind-Penski aka "Soe Gschwind" and Swiss e-sportsman Mathieu "Kirakira" Nguyen. You can compete directly against some of them and ask them for tips.

Local groups are also represented: The game clubs Hoppy Dice Tactics and Ordo Cubus Bernensis as well as the Bernfurs dressed as animals come from Bern. However, they will not stand out among the many people in costume.