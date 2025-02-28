For Tesla, the future lies in autonomous driving. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

According to the application, a human behind the wheel is apparently still planned, at least initially. However, Tesla is still working flat out on the announced robotaxi.

This would be a first step towards the goal of launching the robotaxi service announced by company boss Elon Musk.

According to media reports, Tesla has applied for a permit to operate a driving service in the US state of California. This would be a first step towards the goal of launching the robotaxi service announced by company boss Elon Musk.

However, it is clear from the application that the cars on the platform will still have humans at the wheel, at least initially, according to the financial service Bloomberg. The responsible Californian authority, the CPUC, only confirmed the existence of the application to US media.

The electric car manufacturer had to accept declining delivery figures last year. However, Musk announced that the future of Tesla lies in autonomous driving. He has long talked about the possibility of at least newer vehicles being sent out by their owners to earn money as robotaxis. Musk recently held out the prospect of launching a driving service platform for this in the state of Texas this year - and possibly also in California.

Cameras or laser radars

Meanwhile, Google's sister company Waymo is making more than 200,000 paid trips a week with passengers in San Francisco, Phoenix and Los Angeles without a human at the wheel. Musk claims that Tesla can only achieve autonomy with cameras, without the more expensive laser radars used by Waymo.

However, many industry experts doubt that a self-driving car can be as reliable and safe on the road using only cameras. In October, the Tesla boss presented a vehicle called the "Cybercab" without a steering wheel or pedals. He announced that it would go into production in 2026.