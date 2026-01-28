Tesla deliveries fell significantly again in the last quarter. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Tesla's business has always been on a growth trajectory. But due to the policies of US President Donald Trump, among other things, revenues shrank in 2025.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the first time in the company's history, Elon Musk's electric car manufacturer Tesla has recorded a decline in revenue.

Revenue fell by around three percent to 94.8 billion dollars last year due to lower deliveries.

Tesla recorded its second consecutive annual decline in deliveries in 2025.

CEO Elon Musk plays down the importance of car sales for Tesla and claims that the company's future lies in self-driving robotaxis and human-like robots.

However, Tesla is only at the beginning in both areas and faces strong competition. Show more

Tesla has closed a year with a decline in sales for the first time. Revenue fell by around three percent to 94.8 billion dollars in 2025 due to lower deliveries, as the electric car manufacturer led by Elon Musk announced. Annual profit fell by 46 percent to around 3.8 billion dollars.

Tesla recorded its second consecutive annual decline in deliveries in 2025. They fell by 8.5 percent to just over 1.636 million vehicles. Tesla had reached its previous peak in 2023 with just over 1.8 million vehicles delivered. In 2024, sales had still increased by one percent despite the lower deliveries.

Negative sales trend

In the first half of last year, Tesla deliveries fell by around 15 percent. In the third quarter, the lockdown panic ahead of the expiry of the US electric car premium at the end of September temporarily drove sales to a record high. This was followed by the next decline in the following quarter.

This was also reflected in the balance sheet. In the fourth quarter, turnover fell by three percent year-on-year to 24.9 billion dollars and profits plummeted by 61 percent to 840 million dollars.

Tesla's electric pickup Cybertruck is considered a flop. Image: Keystone/dpa/Fabian Sommer

Musk: Robotaxis and robots are the future anyway

However, company boss Elon Musk plays down the importance of car sales for Tesla and claims that the future of the company will lie in self-driving robotaxis and human-like robots. In both areas, Tesla is only at the beginning and faces strong competition.

So far, Tesla only has a few dozen robotaxis in operation in the Texan city of Austin, most of which are accompanied by chaperones in the passenger seat. Meanwhile, Google's sister company Waymo operates more than 2,500 driverless cars in several US cities and is on course for expansion.

Tesla discontinues production of Models S and X

Musk announced on Wednesday at the presentation of the financial results that Tesla is discontinuing its larger electric car models S and X in order to free up capacity for robot production. Production of the two models is to be phased out in the coming quarter.

Owners of the cars will continue to receive technical support over the lifetime of the vehicles, Musk assured in a conference call with analysts.

Launched in 2012, the Model S was Tesla's first vehicle to be developed entirely in-house. It established the company's reputation as a manufacturer of electric cars with good range, speed and attractive design that could hold their own against the cars with combustion engines that dominated the market at the time.

Musk wants to make room for Optimus robots

The Model X with its distinctive gullwing doors followed in 2015, after which the two model series were refreshed from time to time. The newer Model 3 and Model Y vehicles now account for the majority of Tesla's business: Last year, they accounted for almost 97 percent of deliveries.

In future, Tesla's humanoid robots called Optimus are to be built on the existing production lines for Model S and X. Musk recently held out the prospect of putting them on sale by the end of next year.

Less business with CO2 pollution rights

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump not only ensured that the tax credit of 7500 dollars for the purchase of an electric car expired, but also deprived Tesla of a reliable source of income by undermining the rules on CO2 emissions: revenue from trading emission certificates.

In recent years, Tesla had repeatedly boosted its profits by selling pollution rights. But now other car manufacturers are less interested. Tesla's revenue from certificate trading fell to 542 million dollars in the last quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2024, it was still 692 million dollars - and 2.76 billion dollars for the year as a whole.

Musk's policy and model change

2025 was a bumpy year for Tesla. In the first few months, Musk was active in Washington as Trump's cost-cutter in the government apparatus. He took a rather heavy-handed approach and boasted, among other things, that he had thrown the development aid agency "into the wood chipper".

Musk and Trump fell out in the early summer, which the President explained with the abolition of the electric car premium. Musk denied this. The two have since made up again.

US President Donald Trump at an event with Tesla CEO Elon Musk outside the White House in March. Image: Keystone/Pool/AP

Musk's demeanor and political views turned some potential Tesla buyers away. At the beginning of the year, Tesla was also slowed down by the model change for the best-selling Model Y. Tesla's futuristic-looking electric pickup Cybertruck is considered a flop. However, Musk announced on Wednesday that the Cybertruck is to be turned into an autonomous vehicle.

Meanwhile, car buyers in the USA increasingly opted for vehicles with combustion and hybrid drives last year - and in Europe, other manufacturers, including from China, were gaining ground in the electric car market.