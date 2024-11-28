The Tesla Cybertruck, which has been on the market for about a year, has already been recalled six times due to safety problems. (archive picture) Image: abc7 / X

Three people die in a car crash near San Francisco after a Tesla Cybertruck catches fire. Another person is seriously injured in the accident on Wednesday.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three people die in a car crash near San Francisco after a Tesla catches fire.

Another person was seriously injured in the accident on Wednesday.

According to the police in the city of Piedmont in San Francisco Bay, the collision was probably caused by increased speed.

According to the fire department, it is unlikely that the Tesla Cybertruck's lithium-ion battery caught fire. Show more

According to the police in the city of Piedmont in San Francisco Bay, excessive speed was probably the cause of the accident. Pictures show that the Tesla Cybertruck hit a wall and a tree. The police did not initially provide any further details on the exact circumstances.

The police officers are initially unable to get the flames under control. Only the fire department was able to extinguish the fire. According to the fire department, it is unlikely that the Tesla Cybertruck's lithium-ion battery caught fire.

Piedmont police say three people are dead and one is injured after a Tesla Cybertruck hit a cement wall, got wedged between the wall and a tree and caught fire early Wednesday morning.https://t.co/sOYiDRouuA — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) November 27, 2024

The futuristic vehicle, which has been on the market for around a year, has already been recalled six times due to safety problems, most recently on November 5, because a fault could affect the performance of the drive wheels. In April, Cybertrucks were recalled to fix gas pedals that could get stuck in the interior trim.

Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers said in regards to the recalls that there is no indication that mechanical problems were the primary cause of the collision. Police will investigate the accident, he said.

dpa