A Tesla Cybertruck drove up in front of a Trump hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's morning and exploded. One person in the vehicle died and seven were slightly injured. Now there is also an investigation into possible terrorism.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Tesla Cybertruck exploded in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's morning.

One person in the car was killed.

The police are also investigating a possible act of terrorism. Show more

Spooky scene outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas: At 8:40 a.m. local time, a smoking Tesla Cybetruck drives up to the entrance and explodes.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says at a press conference that there were seven minor injuries. But there was also someone in the vehicle: "There is a deceased individual in the Cybertruck, and I don't know if it's a man or a woman."

Police are following up "a number of leads", McMahill added. It has since become known that the authorities have not ruled out a possible act of terrorism. An expert told ABC that the explosion could not have been caused by the battery.

The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now.



Will post more information as soon as we learn anything.



We’ve never seen anything like this. https://t.co/MpmICGvLXf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025

Tesla boss Elon Musk announced on X that his people would investigate the cause of the explosion.