Tesla posts a sales record. Patrick Pleul/dpa

Tesla sold more cars in the third quarter than ever before - thanks to a final spurt of subsidies in the USA. But experts doubt whether the trend will continue.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Tesla increased deliveries in the third quarter by 7.4 percent to just under 500,000 vehicles.

The boost came from the expiry of the US tax credit for electric cars amounting to 7500 dollars.

Analysts warn that the early purchases could have a negative impact on business in the coming quarters. Show more

The final spurt in US subsidies for the purchase of electric cars has given Tesla a sales record after months of falling sales. Deliveries by the company led by Elon Musk rose by 7.4 percent year-on-year to 497,099 vehicles in the past quarter.

Analysts had expected a decline of around five percent on average. Tesla deliveries had fallen by around 13 percent in each of the first two quarters of the year.

Analysts had already assumed that some prospective buyers in the USA would buy before the tax credit of 7500 dollars expired at the end of September. However, the majority of them thought that there would still be another fall. The question now is what potentially early purchases will mean for sales in the current quarter and beyond.

Musk had already said that he was expecting some tough quarters. However, the tech billionaire has long played down the importance of car sales for the company. The future of Tesla will lie in robotaxis and humanoid robots, he claims. However, the company is only just starting out in both areas - and is facing a lot of competition.

In total, Tesla built 447,410 cars of all models last quarter, around 4.8 percent fewer cars than in the previous year.