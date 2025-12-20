A 58-year-old driver crashed into a stationary police car on the A1 near Münchwilen on Saturday morning. Both vehicles were severely damaged. Keystone

Was the autonomous driving mode activated? A Tesla driver overlooks a stationary police car with flashing blue lights on the A1 - and crashes into it. A police officer has to swerve to avoid being hit.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The collision between a Tesla and a police car caused extensive material damage. No one was injured.

At the Münchwilen TG exit on the A1, a 58-year-old Tesla driver had overlooked a stationary police vehicle with flashing blue lights.

A police officer directing traffic had to swerve out of the way of the car.

Among other things, it is being investigated whether the Tesla driver was using autonomous driving mode at the time of the accident Show more

A 58-year-old Tesla driver overlooked a stationary police car with flashing blue lights on the A1 highway at the Münchwilen TG exit. The result was a collision that caused extensive material damage.

No one was injured in the accident on Saturday morning shortly before 6 a.m., according to the Thurgau cantonal police. However, a police officer directing traffic had to swerve out of the way of the car. The damage to property amounts to over 100,000 Swiss francs. The exact cause of the accident is being investigated.

It is also being clarified whether the Tesla driver was using the autonomous driving mode at the time of the accident, as a spokesperson for the Thurgau cantonal police told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The section of highway between Münchwilen and Matzingen TG was closed at the time of the accident due to a previous accident. The police car into which the 58-year-old driver crashed was used to mark the closed lanes.