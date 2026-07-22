Tesla posted significantly higher revenue last quarter thanks to a rebound in deliveries. However, the electric-car maker led by tech billionaire Elon Musk fell far short of Wall Street’s expectations for adjusted earnings per share.

Analysts had expected an average of 51 U.S. cents for this figure, but Tesla reported 33 cents. The stock fell by more than 2 percent at times during after-hours trading in the U.S.

Meanwhile, quarterly revenue rose 26 percent year-over-year to just under $28.24 billion. This was driven by an unexpectedly strong increase in deliveries, which rose by about a quarter compared to the previous year to 480,126 vehicles. Tesla had reported declines in sales in the previous two fiscal years.

All in all, quarterly profit fell by 5 percent to just over $1.11 billion. This is likely due, in part, to discounts offered primarily in the company’s key home market, the U.S.

In addition, revenue from the sale of CO2 emission allowances fell to $146 million from $380 million just three months earlier. U.S. President Donald Trump had decimated this business through his actions against emissions standards in the U.S. In recent years, trading in CO2 allowances has often helped Tesla weather difficult periods.

Tesla has its European plant, which produces the Model Y, in Grünheide near Berlin. The company recently announced an expansion of production at the plant.