Tesla CEO Elon Musk had originally held out the prospect of a cheaper vehicle. (archive image) Keystone

Tesla is introducing slimmed-down "standard" versions of the Model 3 and Model Y in the USA. The range is shrinking, some functions are being dropped - but the entry-level price is falling. The background to this is the discontinuation of the 7500-dollar subsidy and growing competition.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tesla is introducing new "standard" versions of the Model 3 and Model Y in the USA with a shorter range and reduced equipment.

The entry-level prices are around 37,000 US dollars for the Model 3 and a good 40,000 US dollars for the Model Y.

Following the elimination of the tax credit of USD 7,500 as of September 30, experts expect demand to fall, although Tesla delivered 497,099 vehicles in the last quarter. Show more

Tesla has introduced slightly cheaper, slimmed-down versions of its two most important models, the 3 and Y, in the USA. The electric car pioneer is thus taking action following the loss of sales incentives in the important domestic market and in the face of increased competition.

Tesla has now launched a "standard" version of the Models 3 and Y in the USA. The range of the "standard" versions is slightly shorter and some functions have been removed. Externally, the cars look similar to the more expensive versions.

Originally, company boss Elon Musk had held out the prospect of a more affordable vehicle priced from 25,000 US dollars (around 20,000 Swiss francs). However, last year he decided not to develop a completely new, cheaper model with an innovative production process, but to sell a slimmed-down version of existing cars. The price of the Model 3 starts at around 37,000 dollars. The "standard" version of the Model Y costs a good 40,000 dollars. In contrast, the new production system is to be used in the planned specialized robotaxi without a steering wheel and pedals.

Car purchases brought forward

US President Donald Trump and his administration had ensured that the tax credit of 7500 dollars for the purchase of an electric car was abolished in the USA on September 30. In the past quarter, this resulted in a surprisingly strong jump in Tesla deliveries to 497,099 vehicles worldwide. This was a year-on-year increase of 7.4 percent - after sales had fallen in the first half of the year. However, market experts assume that sales are now likely to come under pressure again with many purchases being brought forward.

Meanwhile, Musk claims that car sales will no longer be as important for Tesla in the future because the company's future lies in robotaxis and humanoid robots.