On balance, Tesla's profit rose by 17 percent year-on-year to around 2.17 billion dollars. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

In recent months, investors have had doubts about how well the pioneer Tesla can cope with the slowdown in growth in the electric car market. The latest quarterly figures have given the stock market confidence.

The electric car manufacturer Tesla earned more in the past quarter than Wall Street had expected. The share price jumped by more than nine percent at times in after-hours trading. In terms of turnover, Tesla just missed analysts' forecasts. Revenue rose by eight percent year-on-year to just under 25.2 billion dollars. The market had expected an average of around 25.4 billion dollars.

The money that Tesla earns from the sale of CO2 certificates to car manufacturers with combustion engines also played a role here. In the pure car business, turnover rose by two percent to a good 20 billion dollars.

At the bottom line, Tesla's profit rose by 17 percent year-on-year to around 2.17 billion dollars. Adjusted earnings per share amounted to 72 cents - while analysts had only expected 58 US cents.

Tesla increased deliveries in the past quarter by six percent to just under 463,000 vehicles. The cheaper Models 3 and Y accounted for the lion's share of this with around 440,000 cars. However, the new electric pickup "Cybertruck" now follows them in third place in the ranking of electric vehicles sold in the USA, Tesla announced without providing a specific sales figure.

